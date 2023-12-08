(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) --
1934 -- Around 500 mud houses were destroyed and 18,000 people were affected by three days of heavy rain in the State of Kuwait.
1952 -- Department of Education opened Kuwait School in Mumbai at request of Kuwaiti community in India in order to teach their children Arabic Language and religious studies.
1958 -- Al-Noor school for blind girls opened.
1990 -- Iraqi occupation forces began evacuation of Failaka Island and sending residents to other Kuwait areas. The objective of their deportation was to make the Kuwaiti Island a military camp. Failaka was liberated by a US-led coalition in March 1991.
1999 -- Kuwait Diving Team towed Fath Al-Khair dhow, which was built in 1938, from Doha Port to the Scientific Center.
2000 -- President of Kuwait Boxing and Weighting Lifting Association Sheikh Fahad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was elected vice-president of the international weight lifting federation, in General Assembly elections held in Athens, Greece.
2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order to add the title of His Highness upon head of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah.
2006 -- Salah Al-Mutairi, of Kuwait, won the 15th Asian Skeet Championship after hitting 147 discs out of 150. The championship was held in Doha, Qatar.
2006 -- Saleh Ali Al-Shaye, a philanthropist, passed away at age of 94.
2009 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved an agreement to establish GCC Monetary Union, and blessed the statute of the Monetary Council.
2009 -- Kuwait National Assembly rejected a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, who was the first Prime Minister ever to be questioned by the parliament.
2016 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz with Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer and State of Kuwait Shield in recognition of his contributions to develop Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
2018 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 40 million loan agreement with Egypt to establish four water desalination stations in southern Sinai.
2018 -- Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation revoked licnese of Wataniya Airways for failure to address operational and administrative issues.
2019 -- Arab Best foundation named Kuwait Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) the best Arab company Award and its Chief Executive Officer as the best Arab CEO.
2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced registeration of two patents over analyzing impacts of dust and pollutants on solar cell panels. (end) 2022 -- Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launches launches "Apply Pay" services provided by Apple International in the local market to support and help develop easy and quick digital services. (end) mt
