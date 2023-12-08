Egypt FM Restates Opposition To Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has echoed his country's objection to the forced displacement, or temporary transfer, of Palestinians to Egypt, billing this as a breach of international humanitarian law.

Shoukry made the remark in an interview with the CNN news network on Thursday, adding that "any form of internal or external displacement is deemed a violation of international humanitarian law".

He underlined that Palestinians would not be allowed to move to Egypt temporarily, and any attempt to force them out of their territories is "unacceptable".

On the future of Gaza, the Egyptian foreign minister said it is up to the Palestinian people to decide who would rule the Gaza Strip.

Shoukry's comments came ahead of a meeting of senior Arab diplomats and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Friday to look into the latest developments of the besieged Palestinian enclave. (end)

