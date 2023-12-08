Does Age Matter While Making Investments?

(MENAFN- EmailWire)

DUBAI, UAE (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- It is a well-known fact that investing is a time-tested method of building wealth and securing one’s financial future. While having a sound investment plan for retirement is crucial at any age, it is not advisable to use the same strategy for all stages of life. As priorities shift and financial circumstances change, investors need to adjust their investment strategies to ensure they stay on track to achieving their financial goals.

Keep reading to learn more about the factors one should consider when devising an investment plan for retirement and how they may vary during different stages of life.

Time Horizon

Time horizon refers to the period when an investor anticipates holding an investment to achieve a specific wealth objective. An investor who begins to invest in their 20s will have a longer time horizon than someone who begins to invest in their 40s. Hence, younger investors will have more time to take advantage of opportunities presented by stock market shifts and leverage the power of compounding. Investing early is a helpful strategy for anyone who wishes to benefit from the ups and downs of the market without having to worry about short-term volatility.



Risk Tolerance

Risk tolerance refers to an investor’s willingness and ability to hold on to an investment in times of volatility and decline. Generally, risk tolerance decreases with age. This is because a younger investor in their 20s has a longer time horizon and can afford to take more risk without having to worry about short-term volatility; in contrast, an older individual nearing retirement will have a much shorter time horizon and may not be able to take on high-risk investments without being exposed to short-term volatility.



Investment Goals

Investment goals may change with age. For example, investors in their early 20s and 30s may focus on investing to build an emergency fund, purchase a home, or start a family, while investors in their 40s may concentrate on bulking up their retirement funds and setting aside sufficient funds for their children’s education. Investors in their 50s and 60s are likely to focus on developing a solid plan for a debt-free retirement.



Financial Obligations

Financial obligations may differ significantly for individuals at various life stages. For example, an individual in their 20s who has just started building a career will probably have fewer financial obligations and hence, can afford to take on higher-risk investments. Mid-career investors, on the other hand, may have retired parents to care for and children to put through school. With more significant financial obligations, mid-career investors will likely take a more conservative investment approach and move towards lower-risk investment options. Finally, investors nearing retirement will be focused on ensuring they have sufficient funds set aside for their daily expenses, medical bills, and post-retirement goals in their golden years. Hence, investors are likely to rebalance their portfolios and divert the bulk of their investments to lower-risk, fixed-income options.

While age is a significant factor that can impact investment decisions, understand that each individual is unique and that many other considerations come into shaping an investment strategy. Investing early can be advantageous but know that it is never too late to begin. Consider speaking to a professional financial advisor to understand how to develop an investment plan that fulfills your specific needs at every stage of life and helps you achieve your desired retirement goals.





