Discover The Mythical Tales And Spectral Mysteries Of The Dublin Horror Hike Ghost Tour

Would you like to embark on an adventure filled with guaranteed enjoyment? Explore an array of tours with the Horror Hike Dublin Ghost Tour organization, such as the Dublin Ghost Bus Tour, Dublin Ghost Walk, and the exclusive Hellfire Club Dublin Tour for which we hold the sole license. Regardless of the season, expect a variety of atmospheric conditions – early or late sunsets, rain or mist, darkness or brightness – but rest assured that the tour destinations and experiences will always be rewarding. We promise breathtaking views, a profound sense of accomplishment, and an authentic Irish bonding experience. Bringing along some friends will undoubtedly enhance the overall enjoyment of the experience.

Exploring Adventures with Our Tours



Do you wish to have an enjoyable vacation in Dublin and are interested in the supernatural or paranormal? Or do you want to adventure with stunning mountain views and a one-of-a-kind, interactive storytelling encounter? The Horror Hike Ghostbus Tour Dublin is just what you need.

Embark on an unforgettable journey with our expert guides during this renowned tour, exploring the peculiar and enchanting tales of days gone by while discovering legends and ghosts hidden in the Dublin mountains. A night out in Dublin City that promises the utmost enjoyment. This distinctive adventure not only provides fun and excitement but also boasts breathtaking mountain views and an immersive storytelling encounter, all guaranteed!

Here are the tours available:

Dublin Ghost Bus Tour:

You may take the best ghost tour in Dublin with the Horror Hike Dublin Ghost Tour Company. If you're looking for a good time in Dublin, this is it. The Banshee bus will whisk you away to a mystical spot to the southwest of Dublin as the sun sets. This leisurely trek starts in the Dublin Mountains and ends at the top of the fabled Montpelier Hill. It's the only tour of its kind, and it offers breathtaking panoramas of Dublin. The Dublin ghost tour is a 3-hour-long, daily event. Because of this, you can rest assured that you will enjoy yourself whenever you choose.

The Hell Fire Club:

The central narrative of this journey is shaped by the enigmatic secrets slowly unraveling, owing to the historical backdrop of the area. As we navigate through the trails and varied terrain, the natural surroundings envelop us, setting the atmosphere.

Upon reaching the summit, we come across the ancient Megalithic site, established by the revered ancestors of Ireland during ancient times, specifically in the era of BC. At this location, a tomb once stood undisturbed until it was disrupted by a faction of free Masons radicals.

The site fell victim to looting and eventual destruction, as its construction materials were repurposed for the creation of a hunting lodge in 1735. This lodge, now steeped in legend, is famously known as the Hell Fire Club!

The Legend:

Men with idle hands unleashed terror upon the landscape...

Embark on the Horror Hike guided by your tour expert, who will unveil the enigmas and tales surrounding the Hell Fire Club and Montpelier Hill. Capture numerous photo-worthy moments and enjoy some leisure time to delve into the surroundings, immersing yourself in various scenic perspectives with the Dublin ghost bus tour tripadvisor .



Considerations for Planning Your Dublin Ghost Bus Tour

Before booking a ghost tour Dublin , here are some things you must consider and recommend by Horror Hike Dublin Ghost Tour company:

#1. It is important to note that the starting point for the tours is the historic gates of St. Audeon Church situated on Cook Street. The tour departure time provides a 10-minute grace period. Our designated transport to Montpelier Hill is The Banshee, a luxurious Mercedes-built bus equipped with 20 comfortable seats and expansive windows for optimal sightseeing. Considering the unpredictable Irish climate, we recommend visitors pack rain gear and sturdy, ankle-supporting shoes for these excursions.

#2. Although the hike is generally considered easy, it's crucial to acknowledge that uphill slopes may test your stamina. The journey involves a challenging 20-minute climb, which could be demanding for those with heart or mobility issues. It's important to understand that the local tour operator assumes no responsibility for accidents, thefts, or other damages during the tour and reserves the right to refuse entry or cancel the tour at any moment. By participating in the Horror Hike Hellfire special tour, you confirm that you possess the mental and physical capability to handle the challenges.

#3. Note that the tour is exclusively open to adult participants due to the intense nature of our investigation into the mysteries and lore surrounding the Hellfire Club-no children are permitted.

#4. Additionally, be aware that there are no restroom facilities in the Dublin Mountains and its tour sites, so it's advisable to use facilities before the adventure begins.

Dublin Ghost Tour: Book Your Spine-Chilling Adventure on the Horror Hike

With Horror Hike Dublin Ghost Tour, you can book a group or private ghost tour in Dublin.

Private Ghost Tour Dublin:

We are happy to arrange private walks any day of the week if you are seeking something unique to do for a team-building event or a family celebration. Just contact us and let us plan the tour together. The tour duration can be adjusted to suit your needs. Since we always contract our guides for a minimum of 3 hours, the shorter trips cost the same as the longer ones.

Dublin Ghost Tours for Large Groups:

Taking one of these trips with friends is a great time. Your group of twenty will ride in comfort in the Banshee. The journey begins at the church's original Cook Street entrance, St. Audeon. There is a ten-minute buffer included in the tour departure time. You can get a full refund if you cancel the experience at least 24 hours before it is scheduled to begin.

Find more details on tour bookings, prices, and offers at the online website

Unforgettable Journey with Horror Hike

Experience one of Dublin City's most unforgettable tours with the Dublin Ghost Bus Tour. Our intimate Horror Hike Dublin Ghost Tour sets off from a location southwest of the city, embarking on a leisurely trek up the Dublin Mountains towards the summit of the legendary Montpelier Hill, home to the mysterious Hellfire Club. All that's needed from you is the stamina for the journey and appropriate attire, as it can be challenging and is not recommended for individuals with respiratory issues. Whether opting for a private or group reservation, the Horror Hike Dublin Ghost Tour is the ideal selection.

