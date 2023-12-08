CARPHA Announces Completion Regional Project Funded By Agence Française De Développement

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Agence Française de Développement (the French Development Agency or AFD) today announced the completion of its first collaborative project to strengthen regional health security, prevent and control non-communicable diseases, and partnership for public health in the Caribbean.

In February 2019, CARPHA and the AFD embarked on a project centred on a shared commitment to addressing the public health priorities of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), targeting CARPHA's 26 Member States and the French Caribbean Overseas Regions.

The project, titled"Strengthening Strategic Intelligence and Partnership Approaches to Prevent and Control Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Strengthen Regional Health Security in the Caribbean," was valued at €1.5 million (Euros).

For a period of five years – 2019 to 2023 – CARPHA and the AFD worked together with the Ministries of Health in CARPHA Member States to improve regional public health systems.



A summary of the AFD-CARPHA project provides background on the three project components as regional priorities, and a snapshot of key activities undertaken through the project. The infographic lists beneficiary countries and includes some key project statistics.