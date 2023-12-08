More Clues Kim Is Dynastically Grooming His Daughter

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This year, unusually, North Korea allowed more than one candidate on the ballot for the recent local elections. Under new laws introduced in August this year, voters are now asked to choose between two candidates for North Korea's local and regional assemblies.

Then in a second vote, they either approve or disapprove of the winning candidate by placing their ballot papers in either a green box (approve) or a red box (disapprove).

A spokesperson from South Korea's Ministry of Unification dismissed the changes as an attempt to give an appearance of democracy at a time when people in North Korea are facing severe economic hardships. It was also an attempt to enhance the country's image on the international stage.

The fact is that not only are all candidates selected by the state but also the ballot boxes are closely monitored . So there is a large amount of skepticism about the extent of this“reform.”

The results were still predictable: According to North Korea's state news agency, KCNA , about 99% of people still voted for the approved candidates. And it appears that any democratic changes won't alter North Korea's dynastic power structure. Except that now it seems that Kim Jong Un is grooming a daughter, rather than a son, to be the next supreme leader.

Little is known about Kim's children. He is reported to have three: two girls and a boy. US basketball star Denis Rodman – who has been close to the North Korean leadership – reported in 2013 that Kim had an infant daughter, Ju Ae, which would make her 11 or 12 now.

She first appeared in North Korea's state newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, on November 19, 2022, accompanying Kim as he witnessed the launch of a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile.