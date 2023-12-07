Executive Secretary Of Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Receives Credentials Of Qatar Permanent Representative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Vienna: The Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization HE Dr Robert Floyd, received the credentials of HE Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi as Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Organization.
During the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the State of Qatar to the organization, which contributes to implementing its various tasks in nuclear disarmament and serving peace and security in the world.
For his part, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar stressed the keenness of the State of Qatar to support United Nations organizations, including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, in a way that strengthens international efforts aimed at implementing the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty as soon as possible.
