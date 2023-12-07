Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Tarcoola Open Pit Drilling Concluded To Finish 2023 Programs

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) provides an update that the reverse circulation (RC) drilling in the Tarcoola Gold Project's (Tarcoola) open pit mine has concluded early due to expected severe weather conditions, with ~400m drilled across 8 holes. This concludes major field operations for 2023, with 2024 drilling anticipated to start during March 2024.

Commenting on Tarcoola drilling and early 2024 plans, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"We've completed 21,000m of RC and diamond drilling since early September and we'll be back out during early 2024 to complete this program and test priority Tarcoola Goldfield targets. We have a high volume of pending exploration results, so we look forward to delivering a JORC Resources update shortly and a fast start to 2024."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Alexander Scanlon Managing Director E: ... T: +61 425 226 649 Shannon Coates Company Secretary E: ... T: +61 8 9322 1587