Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Tarcoola Open Pit Drilling Concluded To Finish 2023 Programs

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) provides an update that the reverse circulation (RC) drilling in the Tarcoola Gold Project's (Tarcoola) open pit mine has concluded early due to expected severe weather conditions, with ~400m drilled across 8 holes. This concludes major field operations for 2023, with 2024 drilling anticipated to start during March 2024.
Commenting on Tarcoola drilling and early 2024 plans, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:
"We've completed 21,000m of RC and diamond drilling since early September and we'll be back out during early 2024 to complete this program and test priority Tarcoola Goldfield targets. We have a high volume of pending exploration results, so we look forward to delivering a JORC Resources update shortly and a fast start to 2024."
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: ...
T: +61 425 226 649
Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: ...
T: +61 8 9322 1587
MENAFN07122023000111011020ID1107558417
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.