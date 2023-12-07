King, In Call With Canada PM, Reiterates Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call received from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, reiterated the importance of pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians.

King Abdullah stressed the importance of maintaining the uninterrupted delivery of relief and medical aid to the Strip, warning of the tragic humanitarian situation there, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty reaffirmed that there can be no peace or stability in the region without reaching a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.



