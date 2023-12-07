Research Paper Explores Climate Change Linkages To Jordan's Social Cohesion, Human Security, Gender

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In light of the multifaceted threats to human security posed by climate change in Jordan and the disproportionate impact on women, a research paper by the WANA Institute and International Alert explored approaches to local development, agriculture and management of natural resources that integrate an understanding of the gendered impacts of climate change on human security and social cohesion in Jordan.

The research paper identifies a series of entry points and recommendations to enhance the social cohesion and climate security outcomes of climate action, while supporting gender equality in Jordan, which advocates for the inclusion of gender sensitivity in climate action at all levels, according to a press release issued by the WANA Institute on Thursday.

The research paper, titled“Gender, Climate and Cohesion -Uncovering the Linkages between Climate Change, Human Security and Gender in Jordan”, was published in alignment with the gender day at COP 28.

It highlights the linkages between climate change and social cohesion, human security and gender in Jordan. The research paper examines how women are particularly impacted by climate change, facing significant economic, social and cultural challenges and exposure to climate-related social tensions.

The framing of human security explored in the research paper involves an approach that encompasses the sense of safety in one's household and community, well-being, access to water security, food security, energy security, socioeconomic (livelihoods) security and gender equality. The concept of human security is closely linked to the concepts of social cohesion (relationships between groups and between communities and duty bearers) with climate-related shocks as a compound risk as they threaten to widen social cleavages and exacerbate tensions.

During the gender day in COP28, over 60 parties, including Jordan, endorsed the Gender-Responsive Just Transitions & Climate Action Partnership centred around three core pillars; better quality data to support decision-making in transition planning, more effective finance flows to regions most impacted by climate change and education, skills and capacity building to support individual engagement in transitions.