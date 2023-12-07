Stricter Measures Against Vagrancy With Over 7,000 Arrested In 1St Eleven Months Of 2023 - Social Development Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 7,183 vagrants were arrested in Jordan during the first eleven months of 2023, according to the Ministry of Social Development.



It revealed in a statement sent to The Jordan Times that these include 3,454 adults, and 3,729 juveniles.



It showed that 4,774 of the total number of arrested vagrants are males, while the remaining 2,409 are females.



Arrested vagrants are referred to the concerned security authorities to take the necessary legal action against them, according to the ministry statement, which highlighted its policies and procedures when it comes to dealing with seized vagrants.



The statement noted that the ministry is working on establishing set prevention and rehabilitation programmes to combat vagrancy, in addition to implementing anti-vagrancy campaigns through field teams distributed across the Kingdom.



The ministry is also responsible for overseeing the provision of care and rehabilitation services for children who are vagrant, who are referred to centres that specialise in such cases, it noted.



The statement explained that programmes implemented at these centres aim to work on safely reintegrating children into their natural environment through methods that align with the rights of children guaranteed by law.



This is done through the care team at the Anti-Vagrancy Department, in cooperation with partner organisations, who work to“enable” children involved in vagrancy and their families, it added.



2022 figures issued by the Ministry of Social Development show that a total of 11,261 vagrants were arrested last year, including 4084 juvenile.



The ministry urges people to refrain from giving money to vagrants, and direct their donations to trusted charity organisations, who work to support families in need.



Vagrancy cases can be reported to the ministry by contacting 0780777660, 0790777660, or 0770044033 via WhatsApp or through the hotline number: 0793344330.





