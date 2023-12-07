Techmediabreaks - Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Lidar Tech Topic Of Latest Proactive Video Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in

high-performance lidar solutions, is in the spotlight. Cepton senior vice president of product Brunno Moretti is the featured guest on the latest video interview from Proactive. During the segment, Moretti and Proactive host Steve Darling talked about how Cepton's proprietary LiDAR tech is revolutionizing truck safety. Noting that the sheer size and weight of semi-trucks create challenges, Moretti explained the need for effective detection systems, especially for autonomous and advanced driver-assistance systems. Cepton's LiDAR is capable of detecting small objects as far away as 300 meters, providing comprehensive coverage around the vehicle and protection for such large vehicles. The technology aids in other safety aspects, including preventing trailer sway and jackknifing and ensuring safe parking. During the interview, Moretti also discussed Cepton's engagement in Request for Quote (“RFQ”) discussions with major semi companies for autonomous driving applications, noting the positive response and growing interest that the company's LiDAR solutions are receiving. Proactive is a tech-enabled platform empowering companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. The platform works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.“As the trucking industry continues to expand, the integration of LiDAR technology is poised to play a crucial role in promoting safer transportation,” the press release stated.

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D-perception solutions across industries. Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors Business. Cepton is also engaged with all top 10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information about this company, please visit

