GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Releases Positive Q2 2023 Results, Provides 2023 Business And Mining Updates

GEMXX reported significant growth in its Q2 2023 revenue and net income, with the company anticipating additional growth and increased production of its gold assets in 2024

GEMXX, in partnership with Crazy Horse Mining Inc., proved the commercial viability of the Snow Creek gold mine and is looking to similarly prove the viability of the Rosella Creek gold asset in 2024 For the balance of 2023 and into 2024, the company is targeting additional acquisitions, more mine production, and more revenues, and plans to expand gemstone and jewelry production by 300% in 2024

GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a company specializing in gold mining and production and distribution of jewelry and gemstones on a global scale, supplying its own mined resources, shared positive financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended September 20, 2023, and provided business and mining updates. Key highlights included a near-60% year-over-year increase in its net income to $212,526 from $132,842 in the same period last year and revenue growth YTD to $418,115 in the just-ended quarter up from $388,717 in Q2 2022 and $183,673 in Q1 2023. The company reported that its total assets had increased to $20,116,566, up from $18,400,825 in Q2 2022, and that its long-term debt remains at $0.00 ( ).

“We are pleased with the performance of the company, and we are excited for the anticipated growth in shopping television sales and 2024 production of our gold assets. We look forward to updating shareholders as each new project comes online. Everything the company has planned is focused on...

