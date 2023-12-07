               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gen Is Honored To Be Named One Of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies


12/7/2023 11:01:03 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted on X and LinkedIn

Gen is honored to again be named one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies! Thanks to our team for making this happen. We'll continue to raise the bar in corporate responsibility and sustainability.

See Newsweek's Most Responsible Company's list here.

