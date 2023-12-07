Gen Is Honored To Be Named One Of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted on X and LinkedIn
Gen is honored to again be named one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies! Thanks to our team for making this happen. We'll continue to raise the bar in corporate responsibility and sustainability.
See Newsweek's Most Responsible Company's list here.
MENAFN07122023007202015466ID1107558282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.