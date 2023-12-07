Former Telangana CM KCR Falls In Farmhouse, Admitted To A Hospital In Hyderabad

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been admitted to a hospital after falling down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night, ANI news agency reported Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief has been admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

