Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 3.1 Strikes Karnataka's Vijayapura District

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 6:52 am on Friday a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, \"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka.\"The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 16.77 and a longitude of 75.87, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 10 km.(Further details are awaited)

MENAFN07122023007365015876ID1107558271