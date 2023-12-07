Ethiopia Welcomes Foreign Banks With Caution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia, under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's economic growth strategy, plans to issue up to five banking licenses to foreign investors within five years.



Solomon Desta, the central bank's vice governor, announced the plan, emphasizing joint ventures or local subsidiaries as entry options.



The banking sector, currently with 29 players, is dominated by the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia.



Despite this, the government is keen to infuse foreign competition. However, it also aims to protect local banks by capping foreign ownership.



Foreign investors can own up to 30% of a local bank, with an additional 10% available to another overseas buyer.



The remaining 60% stays with local shareholders. National Bank Governor Mamo Mihretu assures that legal preparations will be complete by July 2024.







Ethiopia's move to digital banking reflects its shift from a cash-based society. This change has seen 15 new local banks emerge in recent years.



The Ethiopian banking sector's value, estimated at $43 billion, attracts global interest.

Experiences in the telecom sector urge caution

However, recent experiences in the telecom sector urge caution.



Withdrawals by foreign companies like Orange and challenges faced by Ethio Lease highlight the complexities of foreign investment in Ethiopia.



Local banking experts express concerns. Eshetu Fantaye, former president of Ahadu Bank, questioned the impact of foreign banks on Ethiopia's economy.



Mushe Semu from Dashen Bank supports foreign investment but worries about rural areas being overlooked.



Foreign investment brings needed cash and expertise to Ethiopian banks struggling with technology and talent gaps.



Deloitte East Africa's Amaha Bekele suggests local banks must stay competitive, possibly through mergers, to attract global interest.



In summary, Ethiopia's banking sector is opening up to foreign investors. This approach aims to balance new opportunities with the protection and growth of local banks.



As Ethiopia transitions, managing this balance is key to its economic advancement.

