               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi, US Ministers Discuss Defense Cooperation


12/7/2023 8:12:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a telephone call from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday.
During the conversation, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the defense field, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
They also discuss the current situations and developments at regional and international levels and the efforts being made towards them. (end)
ash



MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107558132

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search