Saudi, US Ministers Discuss Defense Cooperation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a telephone call from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. During the conversation, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the defense field, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). They also discuss the current situations and developments at regional and international levels and the efforts being made towards them. (end) ash

