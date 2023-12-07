Russian, Iranian Presidents Discuss Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed on Thursday the tragic situation in Gaza Strip amid the Israeli occupation war on the densely-populated Palestinian territory.

In a televised statements during his meeting with the Russian President, the Iranian President Raisi stressed the need to stop the Israeli occupation bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian leader argued that the situation in the Gaza Strip is a problem for all mankind, not just the Middle East.

"Humankind is suffering from unilateral actions and an unfair international system. We can see a clear manifestation of this in what is happening in the Gaza Strip," Raisi said, adding that "this poses a challenge not only to our region but also to all of humanity".

He described the Israeli occupation crimes in the Strip as "an act of genocide and crimes against humanity".

The Israel occupation attacks on the Palestinian enclave had killed over 6,000 children, he pointed out.

The lambasted the international organizations' inaction in face of the Israeli brutalities.

"It is a shame that international organizations, which are supposed to protect human rights, have lost their efficacy; and all this is happening before the eyes of the entire global community," he said.

For his part, the Russian President said he is interested in discussing the situation in the Middle East, especially in the Palestinian territories, with the visiting Iranian counterpart.

On bilateral relations, President Putin pointed to remarkable development in relations in a variety of domains.

He estimated that the trade exchange hit USD 5 billion, up 20 percent compared with a year earlier. (end)

