UN Chief Calls For Multi-Faceted Collective Action To Combat Organized Crime

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged world countries to strengthen cooperation, the rule of law and prevention efforts to counter transnational organized crimes.

"Often invisible but always insidious, transnational organized crime is a vicious threat to peace, security, and sustainable development wherever it operates," Guterres said in a special UN Security session on transnational organized crimes.

"And it operates everywhere - in all countries, rich and poor, North and South, developed and developing."

He pointed out that the activities of transnational organized crime take many forms, but the ramifications are the same: weakened governance, corruption and lawlessness, open violence, death, and destruction.

"Illicit financial flows are not abstract figures. They amount to billions of missed development opportunities, lost livelihoods, and worsened poverty.

"On the African continent alone, more money is lost due to tax evasion, money laundering and illicit financial flows than comes in in through official development assistance," Guterres argued.

He added that human trafficking - a heinous violation of fundamental human rights that preys on the most vulnerable - continues with impunity.

"If anything, it is growing worse especially for women and girls, who form the majority of trafficked people identified globally," he regretted.

He noted that the drug trafficking - the most lucrative business for transnational organized crime groups - is at record-highs, creating vectors of violence that span the globe.

"The growing illicit trade in firearms is fueling conflicts, killing and maiming millions and contributing to a dramatic increase in criminal activities in many areas of the world. This was a central issue in my discussions at the last CARICOM summit.

"And trafficking in natural resources, wildlife, and other commodities and services is destroying people and planet."

The UN chief said that all these activities are increasingly interlinked and sponsored by true multinational corporations of global crime.

He affirmed that amidst a world in crisis, illicit economies find fertile ground to grow.

"Transnational organized crime and conflict feed off each other. Crime is a catalyst for conflict. And when conflict rages, crime thrives.

"It undermines the authority and effectiveness of State institutions, erodes the rule of law, and destabilizes law enforcement structures."

The Secretary General noted that the Security Council has long recognized the danger posed by transnational organized crime to international peace and security, including in resolution 2482.

He identified three priorities for action to tackle this problem: "First, we must strengthen cooperation; second, we must strengthen the rule of law; third, we must strengthen prevention and foster inclusion."

"Together, let us commit to create a more peaceful and stable world in which organized crime has no place," he urged. (end)

ast









