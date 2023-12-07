Members Of 50+ US Inter-Faith Interest Groups Press For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) joined more than 50 interfaith, civil rights and advocacy groups in urging Biden Administration and the Congress to work for ending "the genocide" in Gaza Strip.

In an open letter to President Joe Biden and the Congress, a growing list of (now 528) professionals at a wide array of Jewish organizations across the United States said they "are uniting together in this moment to call for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a commitment towards a long-term political solution that ensures the freedom and collective safety of Israelis and Palestinians."

"We write this letter from a place of deep love and grief for all of these worlds lost, and for all who are living through this horror. The price is too high to pay, the burden too much to bear. This violence must stop," the letter reads.

"As a group of professionals from a wide spectrum of Jewish organizations, many of us have devoted our life's work to building thriving Jewish communities. Our organizations may or may not join the call for a ceasefire themselves, but we feel moved to speak as individuals to demonstrate broad support within the Jewish community for a ceasefire.

"Whether inspired by our Israeli and Palestinian loved ones, guided by the wisdom of our ancient texts, or motivated by principles passed down to us through the generations, we feel we must speak now.

"We know there is no military solution to this crisis. We know that Israelis and Palestinians are here to stay - neither Jewish safety nor Palestinian liberation can be achieved if they are pitted against one another.

"We know that freedom for one people cannot be reached through the oppression and killing of another.

"We know that Israeli and Palestinian safety is deeply intertwined and that no one wins a forever war.

"The only way to lasting peace and security is through diplomatic means that move us towards an equal and just future for all.

"We urge President Biden and Congress to work for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and a diplomatic solution that guarantees equality, justice, and a thriving future for all," the signatories added.

Meanwhile, the CAIR office in Maryland and advocacy groups and small businesses in Baltimore representing over 200,000 constituents sent a joint "Baltimore for Gaza Ceasefire" letter to Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), and Rep. John Sarbanes (MD-03) to urge them to join a growing list of members of Congress calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"Thousands of Baltimoreans have made phone calls and participated in protests against Israel's genocide in Palestine, and still our elected officials ignore us," said Anna Evans-Goldstein, who helped coordinate the letter following a Jewish-led sit-in at the office of Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-07) that helped move the congressman to call for a ceasefire on November 8.

Rep. Mfume remains the only Baltimore-area congressman to call for a ceasefire, despite polls showing 80 percent of registered Democrats and 66 percent of all voters support one.

"In a time when Torah and Jewish values are being weaponized by many to call for greater violence, my Jewish community and so many Jewish Marylanders uplift that our tradition honors pikuach nefesh - saving a life, as a value that supersedes all else," said Rabbi Ariana Katz, the founding rabbi of Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl.

"Immediate ceasefire is the only way to pikuach nefesh in the face of the heinous bombardment and invasion of Gaza," she pointed out.

On her part, Zainab Chaudry, Maryland director for CAIR - the largest Muslim civil liberties organization in the US, said, "The catastrophic carnage, death, and devastation in Gaza, funded by billions of US tax dollars, is reminiscent of some of the darkest periods in human history."

"We are urging members of congress to demonstrate moral courage in this critical moment and take immediate action to help save innocent lives by supporting an immediate, permanent ceasefire and the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid," she stressed.

"As an organization of over 100 public school students in Baltimore City, we stand unequivocally for peace and an end to our government's complicity in Israel's indiscriminate bombardment of civilians and public infrastructure, including a number of schools, in Gaza," said Ethan Eblaghie, a member of the Baltimore Student Union.

"We need a lasting ceasefire and a full hostage exchange as the first step towards a long-term political solution that ends occupation, apartheid, and siege and ensures equality, justice, and safety for all Palestinians and Israelis," said Zackary Berger of IfNotNow Baltimore, a movement of American Jews lobbying for end to US support for Israel's apartheid system.

"Billions of dollars have been willingly provided to support Israel's brutal military assault on Gaza," said Ashley Hufnagel, Executive Director of United Workers.

"But when it came time to extend the pandemic era protections and benefits that cut child poverty in half, decreased hunger, and kept people on life-saving Medicaid, there was no money? For poor people in Palestine and poor people in America, the outcome is the same-death and misery," Hufnagel added.

"As a citizen of the world, I understand that oppression, trauma, and misunderstandings that lead to violence painfully impact the whole of us-while peaceful, equitable, and humane problem-solving helps to heal the whole of us," said Erricka Bridgeford, founder of Baltimore Peace Movement (formerly Baltimore Ceasefire), which works to end violence in the city.

"Please honor our humanity by calling for a ceasefire between Israel and occupied Palestine," Bridgeford pointed out

The signatories of the joint "Baltimore for Gaza Ceasefire" letter include civil rights and racial justice groups, faith-based organizations and street violence prevention organizations. (end)

