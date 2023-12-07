Three Lebanese Resistance Members Killed In Clashes With Israeli Occupation Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Three members of the Lebanese resistance groups have been reportedly killed and several others wounded in battles against the Israeli occupation forces in south Lebanon on Thursday.

The resistance said in a statement they engaged in heavy fighting and targeted Israeli military sites in the towns of Ma'ayan Baruch, Marg, Matat, Harj Ramim, Shtula and Bleida along the southern borders of Lebanon.

Three members of the resistance were martyred in the clashes, according to the statement, carried by the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation artillery bombarded the eastern outskirts of the southern border town of Naqoura and the Labouneh, Kfar Kila, Al-Khiyam, and an area between Kfar Kila and Deir Mimas.

A number of Lebanese civilians, including students, were injured in an Israeli air raid on Kounine town, Bint Jbeil District, south Lebanon. (end)

kbs









