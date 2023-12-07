GCC Chief Condoles With Saudi Arabia Over Deadly Air Crash

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed sincere condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as well as the people of Saudi Arabia for the martyred crew of a fighter jet that crashed in Dhahran.

The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA, which took off from King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, crashed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday while on a routine training mission, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

A team of investigators has been formed to probe into the causes of the accident. (end)

