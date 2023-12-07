Thanksgiving Gratitude: Leawo Offers Exclusive Discounts On DRM Removal Toolkit For A Limited Time

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the season of gratitude approaches, Leawo is proud to express their heartfelt thanks to their valued users with a special Thanksgiving Gratitude promotion. They understand that digital freedom is paramount, and to show their appreciation, they're offering exclusive discounts on the powerful DRM Removal Toolkit for a limited time in Leawo's 2023 Thanksgiving Sales . This time, customers are given incredible 70% discounts on the DRM Removal Toolkit in bundle, and 40% discount on Prof. DRM Media Pack. Take a journey with Leawo as we break the digital chains that restrict digital content. Explore the comprehensive offerings of DRM Removal Toolkit and understand how it empowers to enjoy the digital media without limitations.

Why is Prof. DRM Media Pack the perfect solution when customers want to remove DRM protection? Whether people plan to enjoy Spotify music offline or just treat themselves to cozy e-book reading time during afternoon-tea, they can all find a good solution with Prof. DRM. With Leawo Prof. DRM Media Pack , they can enjoy the benefits as below:

No connection errors

The DRM-protected doesn't work as well as expected. Many people reported integration errors, such as connection failure, or the feature simply doesn't work, etc. For example, with Leawo Prof. DRM Media Pack, they can successfully download iTunes music as local files and share them with their friends easily and quickly. They don't have to worry about connectivity issues anymore! It means that you can play Apple Music on Bose SoundTouch and even add iTunes music to Snapchat story .

Keep DRM-protected file forever

Leawo Prof. DRM Media Pack provides a solution for removing the copyright protection (DRM) from media files such as iTunes music, video, audiobook, Amazon Audible audiobooks, and Spotify music. This software also allows users to convert and download media files in any format they desire. Additionally, users who cancel their subscription to these paid services can keep their downloaded media as local files with the help of Leawo.

70% Off for Upgraded Offer

There is 70% off for the 29-in-1 package covering all 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD/video/photo/audio solution tools, including: Prof. Media 11 + Prof. DRM + PhotoIns + iTransfer + Music Recorder + Tunes Cleaner + UHD Drive Tool + CleverGet Video Downloader. There you can see Prof. As a complete suite of top-notch DRM-removal program, it includes one more eBook converter. Users can get this bundle in both Windows and Mac versions on Leawo's official website, where free trial version is also downloadable. Other discount is offered and the detail is as follow:



40% off DRM Media Pack . This is a 4-in-1 toolkit to remove DRM protection, convert iTunes music/video/audiobook and Amazon Audible audiobooks, download and convert Spotify songs to DRM-free files. This toolkit now is available at price of $59.97 merely. 30% off code on buying singles in Leawo Prof. DRM. The sitewide coupon code will be valid for any purchase on Leawo including singles in Leawo Prof. DRM. People are free to get this coupon code without any additional fees.

Know more details on the website:

About Leawo Software:

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China, and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.