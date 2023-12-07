Ukraine's Government Allocates Over UAH 788M For Demining Efforts, Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated over UAH 788 million for clearing mines and building fortifications.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Right now, at an extraordinary government meeting, we approved an order to provide funds to the Ministry of Defense to strengthen defense capabilities in frontline areas. In particular, UAH 759 million will be used to purchase vehicles and UAH 29 million will be spent on special equipment," he said.

Zelensky holds Staff meeting to discuss fortifications, work of air defenses

According to Shmyhal, thanks to these funds, it will be possible to form additional demining units and significantly speed up the terms of clearing Ukrainian lands from Russian mines and shells.

Earlier reports said that ten battalions and three companies had been created in Ukraine to clear de-occupied territories from explosive items.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine