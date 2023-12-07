Eighteen Villages Evacuated In Sumy Region Due To Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighteen villages have been fully evacuated in the Sumy region since the Russian invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Volodymyr Artiukh in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Currently, there are 18 settlements in the Sumy region with all residents evacuated. However, these settlements continue to exist, and they have not been abandoned. Control over them was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Checkpoints were set up, entry and exit are controlled by the AFU,” Artiukh told.

In his words, civilians are allowed to visit their homes if necessary and stay on the territory of these villages.

According to Artiukh, there are 51 communities across the Sumy region, and 15 of them, i.e. one-third of the region, are situated in the area of hostilities.

In July 2023, evacuation efforts were announced within a 5-kilometer zone in the Sumy region, but people mostly chose not to go.

“As of now, as part of evacuation efforts, we have taken more than 700 children from the dangerous zone,” Artiukh added.

A reminder that there are six communities most affected by Russian attacks in the Sumy region, namely Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin and Yunakivka.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration, illustrative