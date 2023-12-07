Advanced Upgrade For Brazil’S Air Force Fleet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer Defense and Security has successfully delivered an upgraded EMB 145 AEW&C aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) .



The aircraft, known as E-99M, is notably the first to be in full operational capability (FOC) with certified systems.



It plays a critical role in Airborne Early Warning and Control and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions.



This advancement in the E-99M AEW&C marks a significant leap in South American aviation technology.



Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defence & Security, emphasized this as a major milestone.



It strengthens the Brazilian Air Force's role in national security.



Built on the ERJ 145 regional jet, the E-99M can detect, track, and identify targets, relaying information through Data Link.



It undertakes vital tasks like airspace surveillance, interception control, electronic intelligence, and border patrol.





E-99M is the most efficient configuration in its class

The modernization includes an upgraded Erieye radar and advanced Command and Control systems.



This elevates the E-99M to the most efficient configuration in its class in South America.



The aircraf now features state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare systems, a new IFF Transponder, and software-defined radios.



The enhancements include a new VOIP-based Mission Audio system and an updated Mission Audio and Data Recorder.



The aircraft's interior redesign focuses on improving crew comfort and operational efficiency. Five optimized consoles now facilitate better usage of the upgraded systems.



The E-99M project is a collaborative endeavor involving Copac, Embraer, and international partners like SAAB, AELI, and Rohde & Schwarz.



Atech, an Embraer subsidiary, contributes significantly to the command and control system.



It also provides six mission planning and analysis stations, essential for crew training and skill enhancement.



Albatross Engineering, founded in 2018, plays a crucial role in the modernization program.



Based in São José dos Campos, the company specializes in various technical fields, including Engineering and Defense.



CEO Juliano Carvalho Sansão, with his vast aerospace engineering and project management experience, leads a team that has executed international projects.



Albatross's involvement extends to developing and integrating sophisticated systems into the E-99M.



Their work ranges from avionics to mission-critical components for various vehicles, showcasing their integration expertise.



This contributes significantly to enhancing Brazil's defense capabilities.

