Chile’S Inflation Tops Predictions Ahead Of Rate Decision

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In November, Chile's consumer prices exceeded analyst forecasts just before the central bank's last monetary policy meeting of 2023.



The year's annual inflation rate decreased to 4.8% from 5% in October. However, it went beyond the expected 4.2%.



The stats agency INE reported a monthly inflation rate of 0.7%, much higher than projected.



A crucial price index, omitting unstable items, climbed by 6% over 12 months until November.



It also saw a 0.5% monthly increase. The central bank in Chile aims for a 3% inflation rate.



Central Bank President Rosanna Costa noted on Wednesday that price shocks are fading. She mentioned that inflation is slowing down.



Central bankers hope to reach their inflation target by the end of 2024.







In a seminar, Costa said controlling inflation has shown progress. But unexpected events could change the current course.



She emphasized the importance of carefully examining data and economic trends.



Costa observed signs of economic stability, especially in private consumption. She stressed the need to focus on medium-term growth enhancement.



In October, Chile's economy slightly shrank by 0.1% from the previous month. A drop in mining offset gains in other sectors.



This scenario shows that recovery is still uneven. Despite this, trade and services sectors grew, indicating stabilizing consumer demand.



The central bank's goal is to steer growth back to normal levels.



In its next meeting, it will reassess the economy's fundamental parameters, including future growth projections.



The central bank is set to announce this year's final interest rate decision on December 19.

