Challenges In Colombia’S Shift To Renewable Energy

Petro's government aims for a carbon-neutral economy based on clean energy . However, local communities are hindering progress.



These communities, especially near project sites, have blocked the execution of investment plans and construction.



For example, Enel had to halt its Windpeshi wind project because Guajira communities obstructed over half of the workdays.



Similarly, EDF Renewables Colombia withdrew from a solar project in Girardot due to permit delays and fiscal changes.







EPM's plan to transfer the Jepírachi wind park to the Wayúu community also failed. Environmental authorities eventually dismantled the project.



Sector representatives, in conversations with Bloomberg Línea, express the need for action. They want to resolve the stalled projects caused by permit issues and community conflicts.



Alexandra Hernández, director of SER Colombia, notes the importance of renewable energy in future power supply.



She mentions the role of the El Niño phenomenon and past reliability charges when renewables were less prominent.

Private Sector and Local Communities

Social conflicts are delaying renewable energy projects. These conflicts stem from complex relationships between the private sector and local communities.



Alejandro Castañeda, director of ANDEG, emphasizes these social conflicts. He points to community consultations and blockades as major development obstacles.



Natalia Gutiérrez, president of ACOLGEN, criticizes misleading government statements about energy market reforms.



She argues that operational reasons, not pricing, lead to water spills.



Regulatory improvements could help resolve industry delays. Flexibility in market pricing and adjustments are necessary, says Castañeda.



Hernández suggests simplifying regulatory processes to expedite project launches. This would bring clarity and shorten timelines for project implementation.



The energy deficit risk is projected to start by 2026. Gutiérrez warns that this timeline is not far off and emphasizes the need for stability in the sector.



This includes functional regulatory bodies, efficient market regulations, and other measures to facilitate the energy transition.

