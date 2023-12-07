Spacex Eyes $175 Billion Valuation In New Share Sale

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is considering an internal sale of shares, a move that could value the company at over $175 billion.



The plan involves a public offering ranging from $500 million to $750 million.



These figures come from sources who wish to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the information.



The company is considering setting the share price at about $95. The final details, including the offer's size, may change.



This depends on the interest levels of both sellers and buyers.



If successful, this valuation of $175 billion would be a significant increase from SpaceX's previous $150 billion valuation.







This jump would place SpaceX among the world's top 75 companies by market capitalization.



According to Bloomberg data, it would be comparable to major firms like T-Mobile USA Inc., Nike Inc., and China Mobile.



SpaceX, also known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., has not yet responded to these reports.



The company, headquartered in Hawthorne, California, dominates the commercial space launch service market.



It operates Falcon rockets, launching payloads for various clients, including private sectors, NASA, and other government entities.



SpaceX also runs the Starlink internet service, based on a growing network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.



Bloomberg News reported that SpaceX's revenue from rocket launches and Starlink is on track to reach $9 billion this year.



By 2024, sales are projected to increase to about $15 billion.



Additionally, SpaceX is considering an initial public offering for Starlink by the end of 2024. This plan aims to leverage the booming demand for space-based communication services.

MENAFN07122023007421016031ID1107557639