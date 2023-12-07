Brazil Introduces E-Visas For US, Australian, And Canadian Tourists

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil now offers electronic visas, or e-Visas, to tourists from the United States, Australia, and Canada.



This new system starts on January 10. Embratur and the Ministry of Tourism are spreading details about this process.



They use various platforms like videos, social media, and email marketing. The e-Visa process is entirely online, making it convenient and user-friendly.



Applicants don't need to visit a consulate, streamlining their travel preparations. They submit documents digitally and receive the visa via email.



Upon arrival in Brazil, they must show a valid passport and the e-Visa printout. The e-Visa costs $80.90 and allows multiple entries.



Its validity matches traditional visas: 10 years for Americans, 5 years for Canadians and Australians.



Tourism Minister Celso Sabino highlights that the flexible online process should attract more tourists, as per the World Tourism Organization's data.







VFS Global operates the digital visa system, following the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' guidelines.



This change aligns with Decree 11.515, reestablishing reciprocity and equal treatment in visa policies.



Embratur has resumed its role in the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA).



It connects with the North American tourism industry , ensuring wide-reaching communication.



Similar strategies are in place for Canada and Australia, focusing on informing relevant trade and airlines.



Tourism statistics show the United States as Brazil's second-largest tourist source, after Argentina.



In 2023's first ten months, over half a million Americans visited Brazil. This number represents a significant portion of Brazil's total tourism.



Canada and Australia also contributed notable visitor numbers, underlining the importance of these markets for Brazil's tourism sector.

