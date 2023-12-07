Guyana’S Investor Commitment Remains Strong Amidst Venezuela’S Untold Behaviour

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed that his administration will not allow Guyana's territory to be violated nor the development of the country stymied by Venezuela's desperate threat; president Ali declared following an unwarranted announcement by Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro, who outlined his government's intentions to enforce the outcome of the referendum held on December 3, 2023.

During a live broadcast late Tuesday evening, president Ali said the measures are in blatant disregard of the order given by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 1, 2023, and Guyana views this as an impending threat to its territorial integrity.

“I have spoken to the secretary-general of the United Nations and several leaders alerting them of these dangerous developments and the desperate actions of president Maduro that fly in the face of international law and constitute a grave threat to international peace and security,”

the head of state noted.

President Ali explained that the referendum has always been deemed as a direct threat to Guyana's sovereignty, and political independence since its announcement. It violates fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the United Nations (UN) and Organisation of American States (OAS) Charter, the Guyanese leader highlighted.

“We have engaged CARICOM, the OAS, the Commonwealth, and many of our bilateral partners including the United States of America, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and France. The Guyana Defence Force is on full alert and has engaged its military counterparts including the US Southern Command,” president Ali added.

Based on the announcement, Venezuela has shown that it rejects international law, fundamental justice, morality, and the preservation of international peace and security.

President Ali remains adamant that whatever Venezuela chooses to do would not deter Guyana from proceeding with the case in the ICJ, or stop the World Court from ultimately issuing its final judgment.

“We will not allow our territory to be violated nor the development of our country to be stymied by this desperate threat,”

he stated.

Meanwhile president Dr Ali emphasised that the behaviour of Venezuela has not swayed the commitment of investors, nor hindered Guyana's pursuit of advancement.

“The attitude from any of our investors, including ExxonMobil,

it has not changed,” president Ali stated while addressing the ongoing Guyana-Venezuela controversy during an interview with 'France24,' the French state-owned international news television network on Tuesday evening.

The head of state acknowledged Venezuela's attempts to instill fear and uncertainty in Guyana and among potential investors, aiming to create a scenario where investment is minimal, and the development of Guyana is slowed.

“We have not seen this. We are encouraging all our investors and our population, not to fear because we are doing everything in accordance with the rule of law to ensure that this region remains regional peace,”president Ali reaffirmed.

The president highlighted the international community's strong stance against Venezuela's actions. Organisations such as the OAS, the Commonwealth, CARICOM, and many countries worldwide have issued strong statements urging Venezuela to act peacefully and refrain from any reckless behaviour. Although the primary objective is for peace to prevail and encourage Venezuela to respect the rule of law, the president said that Guyana is collaborating with partners, including the United States' State Department and the Department of Defense, to fortify its position and readiness.

“So, we are hoping that good sense will prevail. And Venezuela will not act in a way that will disrupt the peace within the zone. But, in the Western Hemisphere itself, the countries within this hemisphere have a responsibility to ensure that peace prevails,” he stated.

The Guyana-Venezuela controversy is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). President Ali noted that Guyana is committed to respecting the judgment of the ICJ and called on the Spanish-speaking territory to do same and participate in the process.

Asked whether there is any room for dialogue, president Ali said,“We have gone pass that ...

we must both recognise that this controversy is before the ICJ and it has to be settled before the ICJ, therefore, there are no negotiations that can take place in relation to the controversy itself.”

President Ali underscored the importance of coexistence and expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue on other important matters.