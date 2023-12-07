Neighbours Of Slain Cop Say 'He Was A Typical Downtown Boy'

Known affectionately as 'Basit' within his family, Wani had a remarkable journey in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department. Graduating with a degree in commerce from Islamia College, he joined the police force in 2012 after successfully clearing the examination for the post of sub-inspector.

Over the years, Masroor Ahmad Wani climbed the rank, achieving the position of Inspector in 2019. His most recent posting was as the Station House Officer (SHO) at Chanapora, where he was posted for a few days. Lastly, he was posted at the Police Control Room (PCR), Batamaloo.

Despite his professional success, Wani remained grounded and connected to his roots.“He was a typical downtown boy”. Despite being an inspector, he did not give up his ordinary life, getting involved with the local boys from the locality,” shared a close family member who wished to remain anonymous.

“After coming back from work, he would spend more time with friends than family. He was hardly worried for his safety”

Wani's commitment to his community extended beyond his official duties. He was known to spend evenings with friends and actively participated in cricket games every Sunday, mentoring and guiding youngsters, including former stone-pelters.

“He would often play cricket with former stone pelters and was a member of a cricket club.”

According to police, On October 29, Wani was shot twice - in the neck and intestine. Despite the efforts of fellow players to apprehend the militant, he managed to escape. Wani endured a month-long stay at SKIMS, undergoing multiple surgeries. He was later admitted to Paras Hospital for two weeks before being airlifted to AIIMS.

The bullet lodged between his spinal cord and medulla had left his body non-functional, leading to a critical condition that proved fatal.

Wani, who tied the knot last year, is survived by his pregnant wife, brother, sister, and parents. The tragic loss of Inspector Wani has cast a somber shadow over the people he served with dedication and compassion.

His body will reach home tomorrow (Friday) and will be buried at his ancestral graveyard at Dangerpora, Eidgah.

Devastated Wife Wails For Husband, Unborn Child

“My child became an orphan even before being born,” said the inconsolable wife of Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, who died in Delhi on Thursday 39 days after he suffered critical wounds in a terrorist attack while he was playing cricket in Srinagar.

Expecting her first child, she was overwhelmed with grief after getting the tragic news.

It was a sombre atmosphere in the congested colony of Eidgah in the downtown of this city as a multitude of people gathered at the residence of Wani.

Remembered as an amiable and compassionate individual, he always expressed his willingness to assist others.

Lamenting the tragic loss, relative Ghulam Nabi Kakazgar said,“Masroor was very frank. He would always help people. We are very depressed. He was crazy about cricket, and cricket took his life away.”

(With inputs from PTI)

