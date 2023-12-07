Kuwait Eager To Promote Commercial Ties With China, Iran, S. Korea -- Min

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Aiban received ambassadors of China, Iran and South Korea to Kuwait separately on Thursday to discuss ways of strengthening the trade cooperation with the three friendly countries.

The meeting with China Ambassador Zhang Jianwei focused on ways to increase the bilateral trade volume and promote the economic and investment cooperation, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Al-Aiban, also minister of state for youth affairs, highlighted the need to activate the agreements and MoUs signed with China on trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The meeting also dealt with the prospects of joint investment and the possibilities of Kuwait taking part in the gigantic projects being implemented by the Republic of China in the Arabian Gulf region, the statement noted.

During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi, the minister discussed the distinguished relations with the Islamic Republic and ways to strengthen the trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Both sides reviewed the investment opportunities in Iran in the areas of food, agriculture and animal wealth, the statement pointed out.

In his meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Jeong Byeong-ha, the minister reviewed the progress of the joint ventures and investments being implemented by South Korean companies in Kuwait.

Both sides underscored the importance of reactivating the joint economic commission and convening a meeting by commission in the near future. (end)

