A Full Circle Musical Dream Comes True For 87 Year Old Friend Of Loretta Lynn's

Over 60 years ago, two ladies were the only women in Northwest Washington, Whatcom County, with their own country bands. One woman, Loretta Lynn, chose to go to Nashville for a music career, while the other woman, her friend, Darlene Little, put her musical dreams away and chose family on the farm. Through a full circle rare chain of events, Little is finally receiving recognition as a singer-songwriter - via a recent release of Darlene Little, The Other Woman. 21 of Little's original songs.

Following Little's first stroke in 2022, her daughter, (also singer-songwriter) Laurie Lee Lewis, happened to look in her mother's old cedar chest to find the 21 songs tucked away on a fragile tape, hidden for many years. From the farm, Little outlived her husband of 64 years, lost her eldest son during Covid, and survived Sepsis, 2 internal bleeds, and 2 strokes. The second stroke in February took her ability to walk. Riddled with Osteoarthritis as well, Little endured years of pain. Now, residing in a care facility, Little's daughter wanted to honor and shine a light on her mother and share this special story of choice and the beginning days of friendship/sisterhood with Loretta Lynn.

In September, the simple guitar-vocal CD was released. Little, with a weak hand from her stroke, proudly signed autographs for the first time in her life. Since the release, Little's left behind music story has interested many, including a full-page story in Cascadia Daily, a visit from the Mayor of Bellingham, Seth Fleetwood, and, Fox 13 Seattle, who traveled north to capture this historical story of this little gal with the flower in her hair. The story aired on True Northwest this past weekend.

“I cannot believe I am still alive to see all of this happening. Normally it would be heard at a memorial service!” Says Little.“I didn't think my songs were fancy enough, just me and my guitar back then, singing about real life, but it is how women in country music started out.”

Peachy, (Little's nickname) has gifted nearly every caregiver in the facility a CD as her way to say thank you for such loving care. Little and her daughter hope this story will inspire the younger generations to take time and interest in their elders - who have stories, made sacrifices, and likely, unrealized dreams - left behind.

“I can't help but think the queen of country music, Miss Loretta Lynn, is smiling with pride from the other side - for her singing sister and friend, Darlene Little. Knowing she will join her soon. She and Mom were my greatest inspirations, and pretty sure she has helped me do this last hooray for my mom.” Says Lewis.

