18 Tons Of Aid Material From Azerbaijan To Kahramanmaraş

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center
Azerbaijan sent 18 tons of aid, including winter supplies such
as air conditioners, heaters, quilts and blankets, to
Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the earthquakes on February 6.
Trucks carrying aid materials consisting of 175 air
conditioners, 1500 heaters, 1000 electric stovetop and 6,200 quilts
and blankets sent from Azerbaijan for earthquake victims arrived in
Kahramanmaraş.
Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Diaspora Valeh Hacıyev said at
the delivery ceremony that Turkiye and Azerbaijan also felt the
pain of the disaster that occurred on February 6.
Explaining that all Azerbaijani people, especially President
Ilham Aliyev and his wife, were deeply saddened, Hacıyev said,
"There were no weddings at home, even the children were sad. We saw
it on television, we stood by you. By the order of the President,
the Azerbaijani people stood up. Today, we continue to stand by
your side. Thank God. Fortunately, we are one nation and two
states. We have a proverb, the life of a bad day is short," he
said.
AFAD Vice President Hamza Taşdelen also reminded that Turkiye
experienced a major disaster on February 6.
Stating that Azerbaijan was the first state to come to the aid
immediately after the earthquake, Taşdelen emphasized that
Azerbaijan supported Turkiye both in search and rescue and
financially.
Stating that Azerbaijan has continued its aid since the first
moment of the earthquake, Taşdelen said: "It is the biggest
disaster in our history, perhaps the biggest disaster in the
history of the world. We faced a disaster that affected more than
14 million people in total. It was difficult to cope, but feeling
that our brothers were with us and supporting us increased our
efforts as it improved our fighting capacity and psychology.
Friendship and brotherhood continue as long as we can, I believe we
will be stronger than yesterday."
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107557462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.