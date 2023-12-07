Passenger Traffic At Baku Airport For 11 Months Of 2023 Exceeds 5.3 Million People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November 2023, a significant increase in passenger traffic was observed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Thus, over the 11 months of this year, the total passenger turnover of Baku Airport increased by 31.2 percent and amounted to 5 million 301 thousand people. For the same period last year, this figure amounted to 4 million 40 thousand people. During this period, approximately 45 thousand flights were made from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

58.5 percent of all passengers transported to international destinations accounted for foreign airlines, which carried 2 million 710 thousand passengers during this period. The remaining part of passenger transportation from Baku airport was carried out by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). During this period, AZAL served more than 1 million 925 thousand passengers on international flights and 660 thousand passengers in the direction of Nakhchivan.

Over the 11 months of 2023, 42 airlines operated regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, 18 of which are low-cost airlines. The number of passengers they carried was 43.4 percent compared to the total number of foreign airlines. In general, Turkish Airlines, Georgian Wings, Aeroflot, Utair and FlyDubai carried the most passengers.

It should be noted that in order to ensure the accessibility and comfort of passengers, the expansion of cooperation with foreign airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan continues.