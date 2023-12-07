Passenger Traffic At Baku Airport For 11 Months Of 2023 Exceeds 5.3 Million People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November 2023, a significant increase in passenger
traffic was observed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
Thus, over the 11 months of this year, the total passenger
turnover of Baku Airport increased by 31.2 percent and amounted to
5 million 301 thousand people. For the same period last year, this
figure amounted to 4 million 40 thousand people. During this
period, approximately 45 thousand flights were made from Heydar
Aliyev International Airport.
58.5 percent of all passengers transported to international
destinations accounted for foreign airlines, which carried 2
million 710 thousand passengers during this period. The remaining
part of passenger transportation from Baku airport was carried out
by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). During this period, AZAL served more
than 1 million 925 thousand passengers on international flights and
660 thousand passengers in the direction of Nakhchivan.
Over the 11 months of 2023, 42 airlines operated regular flights
to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, 18 of which are low-cost
airlines. The number of passengers they carried was 43.4 percent
compared to the total number of foreign airlines. In general,
Turkish Airlines, Georgian Wings, Aeroflot, Utair and FlyDubai
carried the most passengers.
It should be noted that in order to ensure the accessibility and
comfort of passengers, the expansion of cooperation with foreign
airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan continues.
