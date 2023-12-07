National Bank Predicts GDP Growth In Kyrgyzstan At 5 Percent At Year-End

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan expects that by the end of 2023
the economy will grow by 5 percent, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
The report on the monetary policy of the National Bank of the
Kyrgyz Republic based on the results of the third quarter says.
In 2024, economic growth will be slightly higher - 5.1 percent.
The forecast has been improved. Previously, the bank expected
growth of 4 and 3.5 percent.
((Production at the enterprise for the development of Kumtor mine
is expected to be lower than expected in the previous quarter.
Economic growth in the current forecast is supported by
construction and the service sector,)) the National Bank
commented.
