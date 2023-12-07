General Staff Of Turkish Armed Forces Continues Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 2nd Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces,
Army General Irfan Ozsert, who is in Azerbaijan to participate in
the 15th Meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military
Dialogue, visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev
with the delegation led by him, Azernews reports.
First, the guests visited and laid roses at the monument to
Nation Leader Heydar Aliyev next to the headquarters building of
the Military Institute, as well as the memorial complex of the
military personnel of the institute, who sacrificed their lives in
the Patriotic War. The memory of Shehids was honored.
Army General I. Ozsert signed the "Book of Honor" of the
institute.
The Rector of the National Defense University, Professor,
Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev met the Turkish delegation. He
welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them
in Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the work done in the field of military
education and prospective plans between the two fraternal countries
were discussed.
The guests got acquainted with the conditions in the Military
Institute for quality education. The Turkish representatives were
given detailed information about the institute's activities.
At the end, a joint photo was taken.
