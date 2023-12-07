Mines Planted By Armenia Continue To Pose Threat To Lives Of People In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Mines planted by Armenia continue to pose a threat to the lives
of Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports, citing a tweet
by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its official X account.
The tweet reads: "Today, two more Azerbaijani civilians were
seriously injured by a mine explosion in Shusha and Fuzuli regions.
The number of mine victims has reached 340 since the end of the
44-day war."
It should be noted that Zamin Hasanli, born in 1994, was injured
as a result of a tractor hitting a mine while carrying out daily
work near the village of Horadiz in the Fuzuli district at about 10
o'clock on 7 December. Also on the same day, Rahim Habibov, born in
1987, who works in the field of electrical engineering in the
Shusha district, was injured as a result of a mine explosion while
laying an electric line, which led to the amputation of his right
leg below the knee.
