Mines Planted By Armenia Continue To Pose Threat To Lives Of People In Azerbaijan


12/7/2023 3:11:37 PM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Mines planted by Armenia continue to pose a threat to the lives of Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its official X account.

The tweet reads: "Today, two more Azerbaijani civilians were seriously injured by a mine explosion in Shusha and Fuzuli regions. The number of mine victims has reached 340 since the end of the 44-day war."

It should be noted that Zamin Hasanli, born in 1994, was injured as a result of a tractor hitting a mine while carrying out daily work near the village of Horadiz in the Fuzuli district at about 10 o'clock on 7 December. Also on the same day, Rahim Habibov, born in 1987, who works in the field of electrical engineering in the Shusha district, was injured as a result of a mine explosion while laying an electric line, which led to the amputation of his right leg below the knee.

