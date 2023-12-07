Participants Of Forum In Aghdam Address World Community

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On behalf of the participants of the international forum
"Healthy Environment and Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable
Development Goals" held in Aghdam, an appeal to the world community
was adopted, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"We, the participants of the International Forum entitled
"Healthy Environment and Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable
Development Goals", appeal to the international community from
Aghdam, one of the most mined cities in the world, to be more
active in the fight against mines and minefields.
The extensive discussions held in Baku and Aghdam over two days
further demonstrated the global context of the problem. Currently,
one in three countries on the world map suffers from mine-related
problems.
We welcome the initiative to promote humanitarian demining as
the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal. The Republic of
Azerbaijan has already identified humanitarian demining as a
national goal.
Azerbaijan is among the countries most contaminated by mines and
unexploded ordnance. According to preliminary information, there
are more than 1.5 mln mines and unexploded ordnance on the
territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
In 2020, 338 people fell victim to mines in the liberated
territories after the 44-day war. Of these, 65 people were killed
and 273 people were wounded to various degrees. Among the victims,
9 people are children and young people, and 1 person is a woman.
The total number of mine victims in Azerbaijan since 1991 is 3,416
people.
The violation of human rights of mine victims cannot be ignored
in any case. The right to life is one of the most natural and
fundamental human rights. The landmine problem is today the number
one obstacle to construction and reconstruction in Garabagh and
East Zangazur, limiting the safe and dignified return of hundreds
of thousands of internally displaced persons to their homes.
The State of Azerbaijan is currently conducting large-scale
humanitarian demining operations. In a short period, clearance
operations have been carried out over a large area. It is
commendable that women's groups of minesweepers are also involved
in this process. The experience of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the field of humanitarian demining can be useful to other countries
suffering from mine terrorism.
We call on the world community and civil society to provide
global public support for the designation of humanitarian demining
as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal".
