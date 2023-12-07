Azerbaijanis Upbeat For 2024 Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
On December 7, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree
for an early presidential election.
According to the decree the next presidential election will be
held in February 2024 instead of 2025. It should be noted that
there are a number of reasons for holding early elections.
First up, on October 15, 2023, Azerbaijan enjoyed a great
victory under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev by raising the
Azerbaijani flag in Khankendi. Frankly speaking, it was a message
to the whole world. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,
the people of Azerbaijan demonstrated their will to the whole
world. Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and
sovereignty in accordance with international law and the UN
Charter. To recall, when Ilham Aliyev was elected President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan 20 years ago, he promised that he would do
his best to liberate Azerbaijan's invaded lands. As a result of
Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Azerbaijan achieved its goal. In
other words, he kept his promise and led Azerbaijanis to successful
victories in history.
With the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty, a
new historical period has begun in Azerbaijan, and of course, the
new period demands new requirements. The beginning of a new
historical period created a new ground for the further
strengthening of Azerbaijan's economy, the establishment of new
relations, and the construction of infrastructures in the lands
freed from occupation. In other words, it demands an earlier
election.
Besides, five years have passed since the presidential
elections, and the last presidential elections were held on April
11, 2018. It is expected that in the fall of 2024, elections to the
Milli Majlis will be held in Azerbaijan, as well as municipal
elections.
It should be noted that if two elections are held in the fall of
2024, the next presidential election is only 3-4 months away, which
may lead to society being tired of the elections.
If the elections are held in February 2024, there will be 10
months until the next elections, which will not allow the creation
of a negative atmosphere.
