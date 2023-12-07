Yermak, Nuland Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership Between Ukraine, U.S.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak and the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.
Yermak announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Had a very warm meeting with Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. We discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries," the posting reads.
Yermak thanked Nuland for constructive dialogue and constant support. Read also: Yermak
discusses in Washington possibility of U.S. defense companies working in Ukrain
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their U.S. visit.
Photo: X / Andriy Yermak
