Some 104 Torture Chambers Discovered Across De-Occupied Areas Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have found 104 torture chambers left by Russian occupiers across eight regions of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during the International Human Rights Conference Freedom and Fear, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Across all the territories liberated from the enemy, torture chambers and illegal confinement places have been discovered. These are 104 torture chambers across eight regions of Ukraine. Most of them were found in the Kharkiv region (25), Zaporizhzhia region (18), Kherson region (11), and Donetsk region (10). Also, 19 more [torture chambers – Ed.] were [discovered] on the territory of Russia,” Kostin told.

According to the data from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office, about 90% of prisoners of war and hostages face torture, as well as physical or psychological violence, in Russian captivity.

Kostin emphasized that detaining a civilian is already a war crime, while torture, inhumane treatment and preventing the access to justice for a person are separate war crimes, and the perpetrators must be punished.

The Prosecutor General mentioned that Ukrainian law enforcement officers are recording such facts in open criminal proceedings. In his opinion, torture is part of Russia's planned government policy.

Photo: Andriy Kostin, Facebook

