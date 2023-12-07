               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Power Units At Frontline TPP Shut Down Due To Russian Shelling


12/7/2023 3:10:55 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to Russian artillery shelling, the equipment of a frontline thermal power plant was seriously damaged. Two power units were shut down.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this.

"This afternoon, the enemy attacked one of the thermal power plants in the frontline zone. The shelling seriously damaged the equipment. Two power units stopped working," the statement said.

Due to this shutdown of thermal units, as well as a decrease in temperature, a temporary shortage of electricity in the power system is recorded.

Read also: Frontline TPP suffers another Russian attack

The Ministry of Energy appeals to consumers to support the power industry by consuming electricity wisely and sparingly, especially during peak load hours.

As reported earlier, on Thursday, December 7, Ukrenergo is forced to engage emergency assistance from 11:00 to 19:00 to cover the deficit in the power system.

MENAFN07122023000193011044ID1107557443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search