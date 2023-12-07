Two Power Units At Frontline TPP Shut Down Due To Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to Russian artillery shelling, the equipment of a frontline thermal power plant was seriously damaged. Two power units were shut down.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this.

"This afternoon, the enemy attacked one of the thermal power plants in the frontline zone. The shelling seriously damaged the equipment. Two power units stopped working," the statement said.

Due to this shutdown of thermal units, as well as a decrease in temperature, a temporary shortage of electricity in the power system is recorded.

The Ministry of Energy appeals to consumers to support the power industry by consuming electricity wisely and sparingly, especially during peak load hours.

As reported earlier, on Thursday, December 7, Ukrenergo is forced to engage emergency assistance from 11:00 to 19:00 to cover the deficit in the power system.