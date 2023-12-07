EU Urges China To Support Ukrainian Peace Formula, Not To Supply Weapons To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the 24th EU-China summit in Beijing, the European Union strongly encouraged China to engage on the Ukrainian Peace Formula and insisted that China should refrain from supplying lethal weapons to Russia.

Following the summit, the main theses were published on the website of the Council of the EU and the European Council, an Ukrinform correspondent.

“...We strongly support the people of Ukraine. This includes Ukraine's future in our European Union. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a special responsibility, because this Russian war threatens global stability and the world economy. It also affects the most vulnerable around the world, for instance by increasing food insecurity and driving up commodity prices. This is not in Europe's interest, this is not in China's interest, this is not in the world's interests,” President of the European Council Charles Michel noted.

In his words, this is why the EU strongly encourages China to engage constructively on Ukraine's Peace Formula.

“Russia continues to look for ways to access technology to power its war. Once again, we insisted that China should not supply military tools to Russia. And we reiterated how important it is that China help to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions,” Michel emphasized.

The European Commission mentioned that the EU had called on China to use its influence on Russia to stop its war of aggression. The EU underlined the importance of China continuing to refrain from supplying lethal weapons to Russia.

“Our relationship with China is complex and we have a responsibility to make it work. We agreed that it is in our joint interest to have balanced trade relations. And we need to address challenges in a world with increasing geopolitical frictions. We must all work to ensure Russia stops its war of aggression against Ukraine,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

In addition, the EU stressed the importance of a well-functioning, rules-based international order, with the United Nations at its core.

Photo: European Commission