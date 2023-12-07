Enemy Launches Drone Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with a suicide drone and shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Nikopol with a suicide drone, as well as shelled the town with heavy artillery. A dozen of projectiles also struck the Chervonohryhorivka community,” the report states.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed. A detached house was reported damaged.

No enemy attacks were recorded across the rest of districts.

Photo: illustrative