Enemy Launches Drone Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with a suicide drone and shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Nikopol with a suicide drone, as well as shelled the town with heavy artillery. A dozen of projectiles also struck the Chervonohryhorivka community,” the report states.
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed. A detached house was reported damaged.
No enemy attacks were recorded across the rest of districts.
