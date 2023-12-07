International Forum Participants In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Make Plea To World Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. On behalf of
the participants of the International Forum "A Healthy Environment
and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," an
appeal to the world community was sent, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau reports.
"We, the participants of the International Forum "A Healthy
Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development
Goals" from Aghdam, one of the world's most mine-infested cities,
urge the international community to take a more active role in the
fight against mines and unexploded ordnance," the participants
said.
Extensive discussions that occurred over two days in Baku and
Aghdam once again underlined the problem's worldwide scope.
Currently, one-third of the countries on the map are affected by
the mine problem.
"We welcome the UN initiative to promote humanitarian demining
as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG). Azerbaijan has
already identified humanitarian demining as a national goal," the
participants noted.
Azerbaijan is one of the countries with the highest
concentrations of mines and unexploded ordnance. According to early
figures, the Republic of Azerbaijan has more than 1.5 million mines
and unexploded ordnance.
According to the participants, 338 people were killed by
landmines in Azerbaijani territory recovered from Armenian
occupation following the 44-day war in 2020. There were 65
fatalities, and 273 people were injured at varying degrees of
severity. Nine children and teenagers, as well as one mother, were
among the victims. Since 1991, 3,416 people have been killed by
landmines in Azerbaijan.
In no case should the violated human rights of mine victims be
overlooked. One of the most inherent and fundamental human rights
is the right to life. The mine problem is currently the most
significant impediment to construction and restoration work in
Karabakh and East Zangezur, impeding the safe and dignified return
of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people to their
homes.
Azerbaijan is currently engaged in large-scale humanitarian
demining operations. In a short period of time, mine clearing work
was completed over a vast area. Women's demining teams were also
participating in the process, which was significant. The Republic
of Azerbaijan's experience in humanitarian demining can be
beneficial to other countries suffering from mine terrorism.
"We urge the international community and civil society to lend
broad public support to the effort to designate humanitarian
demining as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal," the
participants concluded.
