Türkiye To Continue Sharing Its Expertise With Brotherly Azerbaijan - CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Türkiye will continue to share its experience with brotherly Azerbaijan, CEO of Turkish Ultia digital platform Vehbi Çelikbaş said, Trend reports.

"Over the last year, we have seen a trend of digital transformation in Azerbaijan. The procedures taking place here today demonstrate that Azerbaijan will rapidly advance in digital transformation over the next five years and will be up to speed with all global technology in no time. With its experience, Türkiye wishes to contribute to Azerbaijan's journey and contribute to its faster realization," Vehbi Çelikbaş noted.

The Director General emphasized that Azerbaijan has a hopeful young generation.

"Creating technoparks in universities and supporting startups is noteworthy. The advantage of Azerbaijan is that we can achieve faster development here by combining a lot of experience. Azerbaijan has a very strong motivation for education, especially in the field of organization. Türkiye will continue to share its experience with brotherly Azerbaijan," Çelikbaş added.

Baku hosted the second stage of the event "Getting to Know the Turkish Technology Market," organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA). Representatives of 19 leading ICT companies in Türkiye participated in the event, which was held within the framework of cooperation with key industry players such as the Turkish Communications Technology Cluster (HTK), the Turkish Software Industry Association (YASAD), and the Turkish Service Exporters Association (HIB).