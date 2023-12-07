Türkiye To Continue Sharing Its Expertise With Brotherly Azerbaijan - CEO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Türkiye will
continue to share its experience with brotherly Azerbaijan, CEO of
Turkish Ultia digital platform Vehbi Çelikbaş said, Trend reports.
"Over the last year, we have seen a trend of digital
transformation in Azerbaijan. The procedures taking place here
today demonstrate that Azerbaijan will rapidly advance in digital
transformation over the next five years and will be up to speed
with all global technology in no time. With its experience, Türkiye
wishes to contribute to Azerbaijan's journey and contribute to its
faster realization," Vehbi Çelikbaş noted.
The Director General emphasized that Azerbaijan has a hopeful
young generation.
"Creating technoparks in universities and supporting startups is
noteworthy. The advantage of Azerbaijan is that we can achieve
faster development here by combining a lot of experience.
Azerbaijan has a very strong motivation for education, especially
in the field of organization. Türkiye will continue to share its
experience with brotherly Azerbaijan," Çelikbaş added.
Baku hosted the second stage of the event "Getting to Know the
Turkish Technology Market," organized by the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency (IRIA). Representatives of 19 leading ICT
companies in Türkiye participated in the event, which was held
within the framework of cooperation with key industry players such
as the Turkish Communications Technology Cluster (HTK), the Turkish
Software Industry Association (YASAD), and the Turkish Service
Exporters Association (HIB).
