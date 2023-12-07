Azerbaijan Owns Strong Drive For Innovation And Digital Transformation - Turkish Company

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan has a
strong drive for innovation and digital transformation, founder and
CEO of Turkish G Teknoloji Bilişim industrial and trading company
Mine Taskaya said, Trend reports.
"Our organization was created 23 years ago, and throughout that
time we have gathered extensive knowledge. We have customers from
many industries, including not just banks and insurance firms but
also holding corporations and state trading enterprises in Türkiye.
We design items based on the needs of our consumers. At the same
time, we work with the world's greatest technological businesses.
Azerbaijan is a very powerful country with numerous large
corporations. These businesses only require a technological leap
and digital transformation," Taskaya noted.
The CEO of the company emphasized that, with all its experience,
the company will make a great contribution to the sphere of
technologies in Azerbaijan.
"The most essential thing for our organization is to provide
clients with a high level of service through goods and areas of
expertise, increasing their competitiveness in local and global
marketplaces," Mine Taskaya noted.
"Azerbaijan has a strong desire for innovation and digital
transformation, both in government and in structures. We've been
doing business with many firms and countries for many years, but
we've never been more motivated than we are right now. Azerbaijan
is buzzing with vitality. We sense a strong call to innovate here,
which motivates us greatly. We believe we need to establish a
business here. I am confident that, looking back in 5–10 years, we
will see very positive consequences from our work in Azerbaijan. We
are honored to be a part of the value chain," she added.
Baku hosted the second stage of the event "Getting to Know the
Turkish Technology Market," organized by the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency (IRIA). Representatives of 19 leading ICT
companies in Türkiye participated in the event, which was held
within the framework of cooperation with key industry players such
as the Turkish Communications Technology Cluster (HTK), the Turkish
Software Industry Association (YASAD), and the Turkish Service
Exporters Association (HIB).
